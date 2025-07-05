Ghana forward Joseph Paintsil relieved after scoring brace in LA Galaxy win over Vancouver Whitecaps

Forward Joseph Paintsil has disclosed that he feels relieved after ending his goal drought in Los Angeles Galaxy's 3-0 victory over Vancouver Whitecaps on Friday evening.

The Ghana international netted a brace to increase his tally for the 2025 regular season to three, with his first goal coming on May 31 at the Dignity Health Park.

Painstil was left frustrated by the lack of goals but insists he had to psyche himself up to get back to his best.

“It's really important because I really needed this kind of momentum. I really needed these kind of goals," he said after the game.

"I've been missing some chances that I need to score. But that's football, and sometimes you need to raise your head and focus on the next game and do what you have to do.

"I feel sometimes a little bit disappointed in myself because of chances I need to score and these kind of things. But I always tell myself, never to look down on myself and just keep focusing on the right part because in life there is no failure. There is all a learning part. So it's just a learning part for me to just focus and do what I enjoy and love to do as footballer."

The former KRC Genk winger is hoping to lead LA Galaxy to a play-off position after a poor start to the campaign as defending champions.

Paintsil played a magnificent role in helping Galaxy win their sixth MLS title last season, recording double figures in goals and assists.

However, he has scored three and assisted one in 14 matches this season.