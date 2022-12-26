Ghana forward Joseph Paintsil reveals secret behind red-hot form

Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil has hailed KRC Genk Wouter Vrancken for helping him rediscover his form in Belgium.

The 25-year-old has been influential for Genk this season, helping them sit top of the table before the World Cup break.

Paintsil netted the winner to send Genk to the quarter-finals of the Belgium Cup following the resumption of competitive football.

The trickery winger struggled at some point in Genk and had to be sent on loan and even at the start of the campaign, started some game from the bench.

“I really want to thank God for this season. And the coach too," Paintsil told Het Veland van Limburg. “In preparation he came to me and said: 'Joseph, I really need you'. He has given me a lot of confidence," he added.

"Wouter Vranken is a trainer who really understands football players," concluded the forward.

Paintsil will lead Genk on their trip to Kortrijk for the Begium First Division A clash.