Ghana forward Joseph Paintsil says 2022 World Cup snub made him strong

Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil has said that missing out on the Black Stars' final World Cup team inspired him to put in additional effort on the field, which has paid off handsomely.

Despite his incredible form prior to the 2022 World Cup squad announcement, the likes of Fatawu Issahaku, Osman Bukari, and Kamaldeen Sulemana were all given the nod by then-head coach Otto Addo ahead of Paintsil

Paintsil lost his father the same week he failed to make the World Cup roster, compounding his problems.

"It really motivated [missing out on the World Cup squad] me and I think the same week my father passed away. May his soul rest in peace. Normally if it were to be someone else it would have dimmed the spirit of the person but it rather strengthened me and I know my father would be happy," he said on 3FM.

"I still stood on my ground and fought very hard. Even though the World Cup selection was a little bit sad from the start, I just advised myself to concentrate on my football career and just concentrate on the club and just put in everything and it just started and everything was working good for me.

"I felt a little bit disappointed in the past but you never know, everybody has his decision as a coach and I do need to respect it and move on as a professional footballer with a great mindset and just do what I need to do on the field of play when I'm given the opportunity."

He finally made a return to the team in March when new head coach Chris Hughton included him in the squad for their Africa Cup of Nations doubleheader against Angola.

He ended the season with 18 goals and 14 assists.