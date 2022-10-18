Ghana forward Joseph Paintsil scores and assists twice in Genk's victory

Ghana forward Joseph Paintsil was absolutely terrific as Genk recorded an emphatic victory on Tuesday against Westerlo.

Paintsil opened the scoring and also assisted two goals as Genk took a commanding 5-1 lead in the first half of the Belgian Jupiler Pro League.

🇬🇭 Joseph Paintsil on his first start since his return from injury: • 2/2 crosses completed • 2 big chances created • 2 key passes • 2 assists • 1 goal And that’s only the first half of the game. pic.twitter.com/JkDeSU08Aa — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) October 18, 2022

Paintsil was substituted in the 80th minute after being named man of the match.

The 24-year-old has five goals and four assists in 10 games this season. He recently returned from a hamstring injury that kept him out for three games.

Paintsil, who was not called up for the Black Stars' friendlies last month, is hoping to be included in the World Cup squad.

Otto Addo is expected to submit a provisional squad to FIFA on Friday.