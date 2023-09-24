Ghana forward Joseph Paintsil scores first league goal of the season for Genk

Ghana forward Joseph Paintsil proved to be the hero for Genk on Sunday, scoring a crucial goal to salvage a point as they battled back from a 3-0 halftime deficit against Sint-Truidense V.V in the Belgian Pro League.

The thrilling encounter at the Cegeka Arena ended in a 3-3 draw, leaving fans on the edge of their seats.

For much of the match, it appeared that the away side would secure a victory, thanks to a first-half hat-trick by Aboubakary Koita. However, Genk displayed incredible resilience, mounting a spirited comeback in the second half.

Paintsil, who had been closely pursued by Southampton during the summer transfer window, stepped up when it mattered most, netting his first league goal of the season in the 85th minute. His timely strike ensured that Genk earned a well-deserved point at home, completing a remarkable turnaround.

The Genk faithful erupted with joy as Bilal El Khannous and Tolu Arokodare had previously found the back of the net, narrowing the gap before Paintsil's heroics sealed the thrilling draw.

Paintsil has now been directly involved in four goals in seven league appearances this season, and he aims to build on this impressive record. Genk hold high hopes for him, considering him one of their standout performers after his outstanding last season, during which he contributed 17 goals and 11 assists.