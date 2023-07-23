Ghana forward Joseph Paintsil thrilled to receive top award at KRC Genk

Black Stars forward Joseph Paintsil is ecstatic for being awarded as one of the top three performers for KRC Genk over the past season following an impressive campaign.

The highly-rated winger was honoured for his immense contribution to the team's success in the 2022-23 season across all competitions.

Paintsil received the coveted award on Saturday at the Cegeka Arena in front of the home fans during the final pre-season friendly against Premier League side Burnley.

The 25-year-old was joined by Mike Tresor Ndayishimiye and Patrik Hrosovsky as the top three players for the Belgian club for the past season.

Paintsil dedicated the awarded to his teammates and the coaching staff and thanked the fans for their unflinching support throughout the season.

"Humbled and honoured to receive this award as one of the top three performers last season. I dedicate this to the rest of my teammates and coaching staff for always having my back," Paintsil wrote on his Twitter page.

"Thanks to the fans as well for pushing me to be the best I can be. It felt good to see you today."

The former Tema Youth player was outstanding for Genk across all competitions with 18 goals and 14 assists in 39 appearances.

The eye-catching displays earned him a nomination for the 2023 Ebony Shoe. However, he missed out on the accolade, losing to teammate Ndayishimiye.

Ebony Shoe is an award given annually to the best African or African origin player in the Belgian Pro League at the end of every season.