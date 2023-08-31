Ghana forward Joseph Paintsil to remain at Genk after Burnley withdraw interest

Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil's future has been clarified as he is set to stay at Genk after Burnley's pursuit of the player fell through.

The Belgian club rejected Burnley's offer, leading to the decision that Paintsil would continue with Genk for the time being.

The winger's potential move to Burnley marks the latest instance in a series of unsuccessful transfer endeavours involving Paintsil.

Previously, proposed transfers to Leeds United and Southampton also faced challenges that ultimately prevented the moves from materializing.

Despite the interest from various clubs, Genk's stance on Paintsil's situation has remained steadfast, resulting in his continuation with the Belgian side. The decision by Burnley not to pursue the winger further solidifies his immediate future in Genk's colours.

Paintsil's talent and potential have drawn attention from multiple clubs, signalling his value in the football market. However, the circumstances surrounding the negotiations have created uncertainties about his destination.

In eight appearances across all competitions this season, Paintsil has scored a goal and provided two assists for the Belgium giants.