Ghana forward Kamal Sowah reacts after scoring on Standard Liege debut 

Published on: 18 September 2023
Ghana forward Kamal Sowah reacts after scoring on Standard Liege debut 

 

Ghana forward Kamal Sowah is happy to have scored on his debut for Standard Liege.

The 23-year-old joined the Reds from Club Brugge on a season-long loan with the option of signing a permanent deal at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Sowah moved to Europe in 2018, where he joined Leicester City but spent most of his time on loan at OH Leuven.

He later signed for Brugge after impressing at Leuven following a two-year spell.

The Ghana international made his starting debut for Liege in the game against Eupen which his side won 3-1 against Eupen in the Belgium Pro League.

Sowah who had limited playing time with Club Brugge in the second round of the season is happy to have start off on a positive note at Standard Liege.

"I am very happy to have made my debut and to score my first goal for this wonderful club in a great win for us @standard_rscl ", he shared in a post.



 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kamal Sowah (@kamalsowah)

A post shared by Kamal Sowah (@kamalsowah)

 

 

