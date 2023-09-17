Ghana forward Kamal Sowah scores on his Standard Liege debut

Ghana forward Kamal Sowah scored on his debut for Standard Liege against Eupen in the Jupiler Pro League on Sunday.

The 23-year-old joined Liege in the just ended summer transfer window following a difficult spell with Club Brugge.

Sowah was named in Liege starting line up to face Eupen at the Kehrwegstadion.

Wilfried Kanga broke the deadlock before the end of the first half with his goal for Liege. The Japanese footballer capitalized on a huge mistake by the opponent and striked the ball into the bottom left corner.

Hayao Kawabe doubled the lead before the half time break with his goal.

Kamal Sowah sealed the win for Liege in the 75th minute with a nice finish.

The Ghana international brilliantly dart into the box to latch on to a cross and buried the ball into the bottom right corner.

Alfred Finnbogason reduced the deficit for Eupen with his goal late in injury time as the game ended 3-1.