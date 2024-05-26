Ghana forward Kamaldeen Sulemana books Premier League spot with Southampton

Black Stars winger Kamaldeen Sulemana has secured Premier League qualification with Southampton after a 1-0 win over Leeds United in the Championship playoff final at Wembley.

Although he was an unused substitute, the winger will play in the top flight next season.

Adam Armstrong scored the decisive goal in the 24th minute, assisted by William Smallbone.

Southampton joins Leicester City and Ipswich Town in earning promotion to the English Premiership from the Championship.

This achievement makes Kamaldeen the second Ghanaian player to reach the Premier League, following Abdul Fatawu Issahaku's qualification with Leicester City.

The 22-year-old attacker made 25 appearances and delivered three assists in the process for the Saints this campaign.

Other Ghanaian players expected to play in the Premier League next season include Mohammed Kudus (West Ham United), Thomas Teye Partey (Arsenal), and Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace)

The others are Tariq Lamptey (Brighton), Antoine Selorm Semenyo (AFC Bournemouth) and Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace).