Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana showcased his talent by providing a crucial assist in Southampton's impressive 3-1 triumph over Birmingham City on a Saturday afternoon.

The 21-year-old was a key figure in the encounter, starting the game at the Friends Provident St. Mary's Stadium and making his presence felt for 76 minutes.

Southampton dominated the early minutes of the match, but it was in the ninth minute when they made a decisive breakthrough. Harwood-Bellis nodded in the opening goal after a well-executed short-corner routine involving Stuart and Adam Armstrong, with the latter providing the assist for the Manchester City loanee's third professional goal.

The second goal for Southampton came with the Sulemana, in action. Sulemana and Stuart Armstrong combined effectively on the left side, with the Ghana international delivering a precise cross across the face of the goal. This set up Carlos Alcaraz to make it 2-0.

Although Birmingham City managed to score a consolation goal in the 58th minute through Jay Stansfield, Southampton extended their lead in the 86th minute. Adam Armstrong added his name to the scoresheet, sealing a convincing 3-1 victory for the home side.

Kamaldeen Sulemana's impactful performance, including his crucial assist, was instrumental in Southampton's success on this memorable afternoon.