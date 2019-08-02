Ghana forward Kevin-Prince Boateng begins pre-season training at Fiorentina

Ghana forward Kevin-Prince Boateng has joined his new AC Fiorentina teammates at training ahead of the coming season.

Boateng joined the Viola on a two-year deal from fellow Italian side US Sassuolo earlier this week.

The 32-year-old is expected to use his experience to help the group better their 16th place finish last season.

He began his Fiorentina adventure on Thursday as he undertook his first training under the guidance of Italy legend Vincenzo Montella.

Boateng has played for Tottenham, Borussia, Dortmund, Portsmouth, AC Milan, Schalke,Las Palmas, Eintracht Frankfurt, Sassuolo and FC Barcelona since leaving Hertha Berlin in 2007.