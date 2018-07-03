Ghana forward Kevin Prince Boateng closing in on Sassuolo move

Nomadic Ghanaian forward Kevin Prince Boateng is close to making a sensational return to Italy after just a season back in the Bundesliga with Frankfurt.

The 31 year old will be signing a three year deal with Sassuolo as negotiations between the player's agent and the Italian club get to a close.

According to Italian sports portal calciomercato.com, both the player and new Sassuolo boss Roberto De Zerbi had been pushing to make the deal happen and now Boateng seems to be only a few signings away from making Serie A return.

Boateng has two years remaining on his current deal at Frankfurt, making the move a little complicated. However, it is understood, Ghanaian midfielder Alfred Duncan's imminent sale to Italian giants Inter Milan would be used to facilitate his transfer.

The German born Ghana International previously played for Hertha Berlin, Dortmund, Tottenham, Portsmouth, A.C Milan, Las Palmas and Schalke.