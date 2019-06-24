Ghana forward Kevin-Prince Boateng considering permanent US Sassuolo exit

Kevin-Prince Boateng is seriously considering a permanent exit from Italian side US Sassuolo in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Boateng has returned to the Neroverdi after enjoying just 123 minutes with La Liga champions FC Barcelona.

Reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport suggest that the forward is seriously considering the idea of a farewell.

The 32-year-old will hold a showdown meeting with Sassuolo's officials over his future at the club in the coming days.

The meeting is expected to determine whether he stays or seek a new adventure elsewhere.

Sassuolo coach Roberto De Zerbi has never hidden his desire to work with the Ghanaian again at the club.

Boateng had made a big impact in Serie A with five goals and an assist in 15 competitive games.

It was enough to earn him a dream winter move to Barcelona, but Boateng ended up only playing a total 123 minutes of football.

He has returned to the Mapei Stadium after the Blaugrana refused to activate their €8m option to buy.

Boateng’s previous clubs include Tottenham, Borussia Dortmund, Genoa, Milan, Eintracht Frankfurt and Las Palmas.