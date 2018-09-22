Ghana forward Kevin Prince Boateng excited with goal scoring form for Sassuolo

Ghana forward Kevin Prince Boateng is delighted with his goal scoring prowess in Italy after joining Sassuolo in the summer.

The former Frankfurt forward scored his third goal of the season in four games as Sassuolo thrashed Empoli 3-1 on Friday evening.

The 31 year old, who had stated ahead of the game they needed to win at home after the disappointment of losing to Juventus last week, ensured the Green and Blacks recorded their third win of the season at home.

He posted on Twitter," Told ya the 3 points stay home!! Happy about another goal # prince27isback andiamooooo."

Francesco Caputo gave Empoli the lead after just 18 seconds at the Mapei Stadium.

Midfielder Leonardo Capezzi surged into the box and cut it back for Caputo to stroked the ball into the net.

Sassuolo snatched the leveller after 13 minutes though Boateng.

Alfred Duncan slipped a clever ball through to Di Francesco, who couldn’t find an angle to shoot from.

Instead he cut it back for the onrushing Boateng, who slid in to knock it into the back of the net to register his second league goal of the campaign.

A minute later, Acquah picked up an injury and had to be substituted.

Gian Marco Ferrari made it 2-1 for Sassuolo in the 57th minute before Empoli got reduced to ten men after Miha Zajc collected his second yellow on 71 minutes.

Five minutes from time, Federico Di Francesco found the back of the net.

Boateng was substituted in the 62nd minute. Meanwhile, compatriot Alfred Duncan lasted the entire duration of the game.

?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 21, 2018