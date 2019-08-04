Ghana forward Kevin-Prince Boateng marks AC Fiorentina debut

Ghana forward Kevin-Prince Boateng marked his debut for AC Fiorentina in their 1-0 win over Livorno Calcio in a pre-season friendly encounter on Saturday.

Boateng joined the Viola on a two-year deal from US Sassuolo on Wednesday following an unsuccessful loan spell at FC Barcelona last term.

The Ghanaian commenced training with his new teammates on Thursday but convinced coach Vicenzo Montella of his fitness to be included in their squad for the game against Livorno.

The 32-year-old was brought on in the second stanza of the game and he gave a account of himself with his hold up play as the Artemio Franchi outfit won the match courtesy a solitary strike by Riccardo Sottil.

Boateng is expected to use his experience to help the side improve upon their 16th place finish last season.