Ghana forward Kwabena Owusu dedicates Europa League goal against Olympiacos to legend Asamoah Gyan

Qarabag forward Kwabena Owusu has dedicated his goal against Olympiacos in the Europa League to former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan.

The 25-year-old scored the opener as the Azerbaijani giants thrashed Olympiacos 3-0 at the Karaiskakis stadium in Greece last Thursday.

Late goals from Marko Vesovic and Ramil Sheydayev ensured Qarabag secured all three points in the third round of games in Group G.

"I humbly dedicate this goal to the legendary Asamoah Gyan I will always make you proud Respect," he posted on Instagram.

Gyan responded with the fire emoji in show of appreciation.

Owusu and Gyan played together at the Africa Cup of Nations in 2019 in Egypt. Ghana exited the competition at the round 16 stage after a penalty shootout defeat to Tunisia.

The former Black Meteors forward has not made the Ghana squad in recent times while Gyan has not been invited since AFCON 2019.

Owusu has scored six goals in 18 matches across all competitions for Qarabag this season.

