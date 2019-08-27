Ghana forward Kwabena Owusu delighted to mark his Córdoba debut with victory

Ghana forward Kwabena Owusu is delighted to mark his Córdoba debut with victory over Recreativo Granada in the Segunda B division.

Owusu climbed off the bench to help Cordoba beat Recreativo Granada to a 2-1 win at Neuvo Arcangel stadium.

"Very happy to play but more to win," he posted on Twitter.

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations star had two training sessions with the team since completing a loan move on Wednesday from La Liga outfit Leganes.

Head coach Enrique Martín felt he was only fit to start from the bench and introduced Owusu in the 72nd minute.

Owusu replaced Sebas Moyano when Córdoba CF were drawing 1-1 until a 90th minute clincher from Juanto Ortuno.

Last season, he scored ten goals in 25 league appearances for Salamanca UDS in the Segunda B.