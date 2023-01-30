Ghana forward Kwabena Owusu joins Hungarian giants Ferencvarosi

Ghana international Kwabena Owusu has sealed a move to Hungarian outfit Ferencvarosi in the winter transfer window.

The 25-year-old joins Ferencvarosi after ending his stay with Azerbaijani giants Qarabag FK. Owusu signed a two-and-a-half year contract with Ferencvarosi.

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations squad member, attracted the attention of the Hungarians when Qarabag faced Ferencvarosi in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers.

“It is with great pleasure and with praise to God that I can announce to become part of your family," he said after signing the deal.

“In recent weeks I had the chance to learn a lot about Ferencvaros and I saw the world champions from over 100 years ago. I don‘t know many clubs with such a big tradition and it makes me proud to continue this path.

“I come to Budapest with big ambitions. I want to help the team win the league and the Europa League quarter-final. Our team is very strong and I can‘t wait to meet everybody and start playing for this wonderful club."

Owusu previously played for Leganes, Real Oviedo, and Cartagena in Spain before moving to Azerbaijan.