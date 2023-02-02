Ghana forward Kwabena Owusu reacts after scoring on debut for Ferencvarosi

Ghana international, Kwabena Owusu has shared his excitement after coming off the bench to inspire Ferencvarosi to victory in their game against Paksi SE.

The 25-year-old, who joined the Hungarian giants in the winter transfer window, made an instant impact as he netted the equalizer in the 3-1 comeback win.

"We hope for the best," he said. "It's not be easy.

I have never played in cold like this before. It's normal. It's football and anytime I finish warming up, I am ready." "I am already thinking about Sunday's game and I hope we will win."

The hosts opened the scoring through Akos Kinyik three minutes after the break.

But Owusu, who replaced Lorand Paszka in the 65th minute, levelled with a fine header in the 73rd minute.

Fellow second half substitute, Kristoffer Zachariassen gave Ferencvarosi the lead with seven minutes remaining before Ryan Mmaee sealed victory in the 90th minute from the spot.

The in-form Ghanaian forward secured a move to Ferencvarosi in the winter transfer window from Azerbajaini side Qarabag FK.