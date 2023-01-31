Ghana forward Kwabena Owusu reveals target after joining Ferencvarosi

Ghana forward Kwabena Owusu has set sights on win the Hungarian league and the Europa League with Ferencvarosi.

The 25-year-old signed a two-and-a-half year deal to join Ferencvarosi in the winter transfer window from Qarabag FK.

“It is with great pleasure and with praise to God that I can announce to become part of your family," he said after signing the deal.

“In recent weeks I had the chance to learn a lot about FerencvarosI and I saw the world champions from over 100 years ago. I don‘t know many clubs with such a big tradition and it makes me proud to continue this path.

“I come to Budapest with big ambitions. I want to help the team win the league and the Europa League quarter-final. Our team is very strong and I can‘t wait to meet everybody and start playing for this wonderful club."

Owusu scored ten goals in the first half of the season before leaving Qarabag FK.