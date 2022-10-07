Ghana forward Kwabena Owusu scores in Qarabag’s Europa League win against Olympiacos

Ghana forward Kwabena Owusu was adjudged Man of the Match in Qarabag’s 3-0 win against Olympaicos Piraeus in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

Owusu continued with his impressive form as he scored in the 3-0 win to see the Azerbaijani side record back-to-back wins in the competition this season.

Kwabena Owusu scored from a blistering counter attack which was nearly ruled out for an offside but VAR was on the side of the visitors as the goal was awarded.

The Ghana international is currently the joint top scorer for Qarabag in the Europa League campaign this season.

He has scored three goals with one assist.

Kwabena Owusu was adjudged best player of the game by FlashScore.