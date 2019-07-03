Ghana forward Kwabena Owusu to leave Leganes after AFCON

Ghana striker Kwabena Owusu could leave Spanish side Leganes after the Africa Cup of Nations as scouts from Germany and France monitor his performance, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The striker, who was recalled by the La Liga club after ending his loan spell with Segunda division side Salamanca on a high is enjoying a roller coaster cup of nations.

Owusu came off the bench in the game against Cameroon and nearly gave the Black Stars the winner after his ferocious strike hit the cross bar.

His performance earned him a starting role against the Djurtus of Guinea-Bissau where he helped the Black Stars seal a 2-0 win to progress to the last 16.

According to close sources, scouts from some big clubs in France including Stade Reims and Monaco are interested in the 22-year old.

And some unnamed clubs in Germany have also shown interest in the striker.

Kwabena Owusu scored ten goals in 25 games for Salamanca last season.