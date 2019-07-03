GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

Ghana forward Kwabena Owusu to leave Leganes after AFCON

Published on: 03 July 2019
Ghana forward Kwabena Owusu to leave Leganes after AFCON
Guinea-Bissau's forward Mama Balde (L) is marked by Ghana's forward Owusu Kwabena during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) Group F football match between Guinea-Bissau and Ghana at the Suez Stadium in the north-eastern Egyptian city on July 2, 2019. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP) (Photo credit should read FADEL SENNA/AFP/Getty Images)

Ghana striker Kwabena Owusu could leave Spanish side Leganes after the Africa Cup of Nations as scouts from Germany and France monitor his performance, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report. 

The striker, who was recalled by the La Liga club after ending his loan spell with Segunda division side Salamanca on a high is enjoying a roller coaster cup of nations.

Owusu came off the bench in the game against Cameroon and nearly gave the Black Stars the winner after his ferocious strike hit the cross bar.

His performance earned him a starting role against the Djurtus of Guinea-Bissau where he helped the Black Stars seal a 2-0 win to progress to the last 16.

According to close sources, scouts from some big clubs in France including Stade Reims and Monaco are interested in the 22-year old.

And some unnamed clubs in Germany have also shown interest in the striker.

Kwabena Owusu scored ten goals in 25 games for Salamanca last season.

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments