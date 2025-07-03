Ghana forward Kwame Peprah confirms Kerala Blasters exit

Ghanaian striker Kwame Peprah has confirmed his departure from Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters following the expiration of his contract.

The former King Faisal and Orlando Pirates forward announced on social media that he is leaving the club after two seasons, bringing an end to a stint marked by consistent performances and attacking contributions.

Peprah joined Kerala Blasters in August 2023 on a two-year deal, which officially ended on May 31, 2025.

Despite his impact, both parties have decided not to renew the agreement.

Over his time in Kochi, the 24-year-old forward scored 14 goals and provided five assists in 43 appearances in all competitions.

His physical presence and eye for goal earned him admiration among the fanbase and within the Indian top flight.

Reports suggesting a potential departure had been circulating in recent weeks, but Peprah’s public confirmation now makes him available to prospective clubs as a free agent.

Before his move to India, Peprah played in South Africa’s Premier Soccer League with Orlando Pirates, making 44 appearances and scoring nine goals.

He also had a brief loan spell at Maritzburg United, scoring once in 14 games.