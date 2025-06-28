Ghana forward Kwame Poku reveals Queens Park Rangers ambition after switching from Peterborough United

Ghana international Kwame Afriyie Adubofour Poku is poised to help Queens Park Rangers improve in the upcoming campaign after crossing carpets from Peterborough United.

Poku joins the Championship club for an undisclosed fee, ending his four-year spell with the English League One.

He made a notable impact during his stint with the League One outfit, recording 30 goals and 30 assists in 147 appearances across all competitions.

As he gear up for his debut campaign with QPR, the forward has set sights on helping the club to improve on their performance next season while aiming to score more goals for the team.

“It's a new experience and I'm looking forward to it. I just want to get as many numbers individually as possible, and with the team improve on where we were last season”

“That's the main thing - carry on improving and see where it takes us.” He told the club’s media.

At QPR, he joins a squad he regards as rich in quality and believes the environment will help him deliver greater numbers in the final third.

Known for his creativity and control, Poku is expected to add versatility and attacking depth of the club.