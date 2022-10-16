Ghana forward Kwasi Okyere Wriedt scores in Holstein Kiel home win against Heidenheim

Ghana international Kwasi Okyere Wriedt registered his first goal of the 2022-23 season on Sunday afternoon for Holstein Kiel in the German Bundesliga 2.

Wriedt who was handed his first start of the campaign scored the final goal as Kiel came from a goal down to win 3-1 against FC Heidenheim.

Heidenheim broke the deadlock of the match at the Holstein Stadion in the 31st minute through Denis Thomalla.

Kiel pulled parity on the stroke of halftime with a goal from forward Steven Skrzybski in the 45th minute.

Skrzybski scored again six minutes after the break to out the home side ahead for the first time in the round 12 fixture.

Wriedt rounded off the comeback win for Kiel when he found the back of the net in the 66th minute after connecting a pass from defender Mikkel Kirkeshov.

Kiel moved up on the league standings to the sixth position with Sunday's victory.

Wriedt has a goal and an assist in nine appearances for Kiel in the German second-tier this season.