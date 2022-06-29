Ghana forward Kwasi Wriedt cools off in Austria during pre-season, eyes World Cup spot

Ghana forward Kwasi Okyere Wriedt ended his short vacation to join his Holstein Kiel teammates for pre-season in Austria.

The former Bayern Munich striker took the opportunity to cool off at a lake in Austria as he prepares for the upcoming season, which could be important to his inclusion for the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Wriedt was a member of the Black Stars during the June international break, playing in the AFCON qualifiers against Madagascar and Central African Republic.

He also travelled with the team to Japan for the Kirin Cup tournament.

"It's just part of singing and dancing on the bus before the games," he said of his experience with the team early this month. "I like that," he added as he told the club's website.

The 27-year-old is looking forward to the new Bundesliga II season as preparations continue in Austria.

"I noticed from day one how homogenous the squad is and I have to admit that I really missed the guys in the summer," he said. "There's a positive mood and you can tell that there's a lot of euphoria and anticipation for the season."

Okyere Wriedt is hoping to convince Otto Addo for a place in the Black Stars team for the World Cup later this year by scoring goals in the upcoming season.

Holstein Kiel play Qarabag in a pre-season friendly on Wednesday.