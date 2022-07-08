Ghana forward Kwasi Wriedt scores in Holstein Kiel 2-2 draw against Qarabag in friendly

Ghana forward Kwasi Wriedt was on target for Holstein in their 2-2 draw against Qarabag Agdam in a friendly.

The German side came from behind to pick a draw against the Azerbaijani Champions in this preseason game.

The two teams are currently in Austria for preseason.

Sheidev scored a brace for Qarabag in the 28th and 45th minute in the first half as Qarabag went into the break with a 2-0 lead.

Holstein Kiel reduced the deficit through Sander in the 56th minute before Kwasi Wriedt got the equalizer in the 76th minute as the game ended in a 2-2 draw.

Ghana forward Kwabena Owusu was in action for Qarabag as he lasted 63 minutes in the game.

The second test match of the training camp will be played by KSV on Saturday at 3 p.m. in Maria Alm against the Austrian first division side Wolfsberger AC. )

The Ghana international joined Holstein Kiel late for preseason due to his involvement with the Black Stars for the 2023 AFCON Qualifiers and the Kirin Cup tournament.