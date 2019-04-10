Ghana forward Kwesi Appiah confident AFC Wimbledon will escape relegation

AFC Wimbledon forward Kwesi Appiah is confident the Dons will avoid the drop in the English League One despite finding themselves in the relegation dogfight.

The Dons were held to a 1-1 draw by Accrington Stanley on Saturday leaving them 22nd on the table.

However Appiah revealed AFC Wimbledon remains positive for the rest of the season and are hopeful of beating the drop.

“Absolutely I’m confident,” he said. “None of the other lads will say anything different – that’s our mindset and we’ll continue with that all the way through.”

AFC Wimbledon were the only side in the relegation zone to pick a point over the weekend.

After a difficult start to the season the Dons are gradually finding form at the tale end of the season.

“To be honest with you, we’re quite lucky.

"We’re quite fortunate that this bizarre number of points and the amount of teams on the same points has happened now, because we needed it.

“It’s obviously fell luckily for us at the moment – we’ve just got to take advantage of that and do our best to get out of it.”

“We’ve got five cup finals – that’s going to determine our season.

“We’ve got to go into every game, regardless of form, regardless of anything and fight for the three points. At the end of the day, there’s a lot on the line here, so we’ve got to be prepared to do that.”

“That sums up Wimbledon as a club,” said Appiah. “That fighting spirit, that never-say-die attitude and that’s why we’re climbing out of it. Long may that continue, because we’re heading in the right direction.”