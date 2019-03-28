Ghana forward Kwesi Appiah delighted to score against Mauritania on international return

AFC Wimbledon forward Kwesi Appiah has expressed satisfaction in wearing the national jersey again, after scoring in Ghana's 3-1 win over Mauritania.

The 28-year old won and converted a penalty after making a return to the national team for the first time since 2015.

Injuries have blighted the former Crystal Palace attacker's career but Appiah looks set to rediscover his international form and gate-crush coach Kwesi Appiah's team for AFCON 2019.

"Glory to God! 2 Wins and a Goal! It was a pleasure!," he posted on Twitter.

Kwesi Appiah is expected to leave Ghana for England to join his Wimbledon teammates for the tale end of the season.

Meanwhile, the English League One side congratulated the player for scoring against Mauritania.

"Congratulations to our striker Kwesi Appiah for scoring earlier today for Ghana in a 3-1 win against Mauritania," the club tweeted.