Ghana forward Kwesi Appiah intensifies preseason exercise ahead of next season

Ghana forward Kwesi Appiah has intensified his preseason training with club side AFC Wimbledon in anticipation of an injury free campaign.

The Ghana international, who has struggled with injuries in the past is looking forward to a better season and has been working hard to stay in shape ahead of next season.

Appiah played in the club's first preseason friendly against Reading, which they won 4-2.

Following the win against Reading, he stated his excitement on the progress at training.

"Nice start to pre season 4-2 win against a very good Reading FC side. well done to all the lads. Start how we mean to go on!," he posted on Social media.

The entire Wimbledon side continued with preseason on Saturday and the Ghanaian fully participated at training.

He posted after training,"Good shift from the lads this afternoon. Minutes in the bank. We go again next week!."