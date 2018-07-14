Ghana forward Kwesi Appiah shines despite AFC Wimbledon preseason defeat to QPR

Ghana forward Kwesi Appiah saw some action for AFC Wimbledon in their preseason defeat to Queens Park Rangers.

AFC Wimbledon slipped to a first defeat in pre-season after a last-minute Luke Freeman strike, but it was another encouraging display in preparation for when the real action begins.

Former EPL side QPR snatched a 1-0 victory when Freeman struck from close-range in a late twist after Wimbledon had created several chances to win it.

Earlier, Rangers keeper Matt Ingram had earlier made superb saves to deny Kwesi Appiah and Jon Meades in Wimbledon's third pre-season match.

QPR enjoyed plenty of possession, but they did not make it count until around the half hour mark. Following a spell of pressure from the visitors, Joe McDonnell was twice called into action. First, McDonnell reacted well to deny Ebere Eze from close-range and then he had to stay alert to turn behind a fierce 25-yard strike from the same player.

A swift Wimbledon break almost fashioned a chance, but Andy Barcham was just unable to get on the end of a pass into the box from Kwesi Appiah.

Appiah was replaced in the second half by forward Kane Crichlow.

AFC Wimbledon will next face English Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion.