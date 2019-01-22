Ghana forward Mahatma Otoo suffers injury, set to be out for three weeks

Former Hearts of Oak striker Mahatma Otoo has suffered an injury set back at Turkish side Balikerispor and will be out of action for three weeks.

Otoo limped off in the 30th minute of Balikerispor's 1-0 defeat to Altidornu on Sunday.

The forward, who was having a good game felt a sharp pain in his right thigh and had to be replaced by Mehmet Boztepe.

Following scans and tests on the injury he picked, it was revealed the striker outstretched a muscle in his thigh and will only return to action after three weeks.

Mahatma Otoo said “today’s MRI muscle related issue. occupational hazard. Doctors say treatment and recovery will take three weeks, God willing, I shall return in grand style."

The marksman will miss Wednesday’s return leg of the FA Cup against Trabzonspor which Balikespor desperately need a win having lost 2-1 in the first leg, including home league game to Eskisehirspor and away fixture at Osmanlispor on January 27 and February 1 respectively.