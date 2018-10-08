Ghana forward Majeed Waris confident his first goal for Nantes will come soon

Ghana forward Abdul Majeed Waris is waiting patiently for his first goal for Nantes since returning to the French Ligue I from Portugal.

The 27 year old joined Nantes on loan from Portuguese giants FC Porto but he is yet to find the back of the net since arriving in the summer.

According to the midfielder, he has struggled to score because he is usually played out of position.

"It's true that I miss a first goal. I want to score but I'm sure it will come . Since the beginning of the season I played at a position of 9 or on the side. These are different positions and sometimes you work a lot for the team. But I'm sure I'll unlock my meter soon, " he said in an interview.

The striker, however reunites with former coach Vahid Halilhodzic, who he believes can revive the fortunes of the club after a turbulent start to the French topflight.

"A new coach arrives, he especially emphasized the spirit of the team. Vahid Halilhodzic is very direct and with it, the whole team works hard. We all focused immediately on the match against Bordeaux to be ready on Sunday, we made some tactical changes but I cannot talk about it for now. "

"It will be necessary to wait until the end of the match (laughter) .I already played under the orders of the coach, in Turkey, in Trabzonspor (in 2014) He is strong and has a very strong mentality, he develops the culture of work, we are going to work a lot with him, he is going to prepare us so that we can win every match."

Nantes lost over the weekend to Bordeaux.