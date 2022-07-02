Ghana forward Majeed Waris leaves Strasbourg after contract expires 

Ghana forward Majeed Waris has left French side Strasbourg after the expiration of his contract, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

The French club did not renew his contract which expired on June 30.

The 30-year-old joined Strasbourg from FC Porto signing a two-year deal in 2020.

Waris has failed to impress since joining Strasbourg two seasons ago from the Portuguese giants

His estimated wage bill of 720,000 euros per season has been a financial concern for Alsatian club, according to L'Équipe.

Strasbourg are keen on reducing their wage bill with reports of other players leaving the club this summer.

The Ghana international made only 15 appearances scoring two goals in the 2021/22 season in the just-ended season.

Waris is currently a free agent and there have been talks of a move to Denmark in the summer transfer window.

Majeed Waris has had stints with Strasbourg, Nantes, FC Porto, Lorient, Trabzonspor, Spartak Moscow, Valenciennes and Hacken.

Meanwhile, fellow compatriot Alexander Djiku has returned for preseason amid talks of a transfer move.

The center-back has been one of the key pillars in the team this season.

Strasbourg had a wonderful season in the Ligue 1, they ended the season with 6th place on the log and 63 points after 38 games played.