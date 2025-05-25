GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana forward Mohammed Kudus scores to seal 3-1 win for West Ham against Ipswich Town

Published on: 25 May 2025
Ghana international Mohammed Kudus climbed off the bench to score for West Ham United on Sunday in their 3-1 victory against Ipswich Town in the English Premier League.

The highly-rated attacked missed out on a starting role for the Hammers on the final day of the 2024/25 English top-flight league campaign.

Forced to watch the first half from the bench, Kudus had the chance to play in the second half when he was introduced into the game in the 73rd minute to replace Niclas Fullkrug.

The Black Stars sensation quickly put his quality on display and scored with a stunning effort in the 87th minute after he was assisted by Guido Rodriguez.

Mohammed Kudus’ goal sealed the victory for West Ham United, with James Ward-Prowse and Jarred Bowen scoring the two other goals for the Hammers.

Nathan Broadhead netted the only consolation goal for the relegated Ipswich Town.

With his goal today, Mohammed Kudus has finished the 2024/25 English Premier League season with five goals and three assists after making 31 appearances for West Ham United.

 

