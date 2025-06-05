Ghana forward Mohammed Kudus turns down big-money move to Saudi Arabia to stay in Europe

Ghana international, Mohammed Kudus, has turned down the chance to move to Saudi Arabia this summer.

According to SkySports, the Black Stars talisman has turned down a move which would have seen him making three times the salary he makes at West Ham United.

The report indicates that a Saudi Pro League club were willing to pay close to West Ham’s £70 million valuation to sign the highly-rated forward.

Checks have revealed that Mohammed Kudus turned down the offer because he wants to play in the big leagues in Europe.

Kudus, 24, did not have the best campaign last season but still managed to impress with his performances for the Hammers.

In the English Premier League, the former Ajax poster boy scored five goals and provided three assists after making 32 appearances for West Ham United.

Kudus has reportedly been offered to Chelsea and could move to the London-based club this summer.