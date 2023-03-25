Ghana forward Osman Bukari donates footballs and jerseys to former school

Black Stars winger, Osman Bukari has donated two sets of jerseys and footballs to his alma mater, Kwahu Mamfe Basic and Junior High School.

The Red Star Belgrade winger gave back to his former school as part of his initiative of supporting the community.

Bukari attended Kwahu Mamfe JHS before starting his career with Accra-based Accra Lions.

He later moved to Belgium to sign for Anderlecht before returning to Accra Lions and later making a permanent switch to AC Trencin in Slovakia. He also played for KAA Gent, FC Nantes and currently plies his trade in Serbia with Red Star Belgrade.

"Donated footballs and sets of Jerseys to the pupils of my alma mater, Kwahu Mamfe Basic School and Junior High School earlier today. This and many more to come!," he wrote on Twitter.

Bukari failed to attend the presentation due to his commitment with the Black Stars in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. The Red Star forward was a second half substitute as the Black Stars laboured to a 1-0 win in Kumasi.

The 24-year-old will leave with his teammates to Luanda for the second-leg of the qualifiers on Monday.