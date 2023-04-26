Ghana forward Osman Bukari named Player of the Week in Serbia

Ghana and Red Star Belgrade winger, Osman Bukari has been named the Player of the Week in the 31st round of games in Serbia.

The 24-year-old scored a 28 minute hat-trick as the Serbian giants thrashed Backa Topola to win the SuperLiga.

Bukari has been in scintillating form for the Reds and Whites since joining them in the summer transfer window.

The hat-trick over the weekend increased his tally in the league to 11 goals in 25 matches.

"I feel very happy, this is my first title in my career. A beautiful game, we became champions, and I scored three goals, so of course I'm happy. If I had to choose, I like the first goal the most," he said after the game.

"A very nice celebration, the fans are always there for us and they congratulated us on the title in a very nice way. However, as far as we are concerned, a new game awaits us already on Wednesday, so tonight I will celebrate with my family," he added.

Bukari moved to Europe from Accra Lions, where he played for Anderlecht's youth team before spells as AS Trencin in Slovakia and KAA Gent in Belgium.