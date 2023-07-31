Ghana forward Osman Bukari praises Red Star Belgrade's performance in season opener

Osman Bukari has lauded his Red Star Belgrade teammates for their impressive display in their Serbian top-flight season opener.

The Black Stars forward delivered a masterclass performance to lead his team to a stunning 5-0 victory over FK Vojvodina on Sunday.

Bukari notched a goal and assisted as the Serbian champions dominated their opponents at the Rajko Mitic Stadium.

Following the match, he took to Twitter to express his satisfaction with the team's performance and his individual contributions.

"Great team performance and a good start for the season. First game, first goal and assist for the season. We stay focused! Alhamdulilah for everything," Bukari wrote on social media.

Red Star Belgrade had a bright start to the game, with Jean-Philippe Krasso opening the scoring. Before the first half break, an own goal from Radomir Milosavljević added to the home team's lead.

In the second half, Jean-Philippe Krasso bagged his second goal in the 51st minute, leaving Vojvodina trailing by three goals. Bukari then put on a dazzling performance, providing an assist for Vladimir Lucic to score in the 70th minute before finding the back of the net himself 10 minutes later, securing an impressive 5-0 win for Red Star Belgrade.

Bukari's standout performance indicates that he is picking up from where he left off last season and is likely to play a key role for his team as they try to replicate last season's success.

The 24-year-old scored 15 goals in all competitions as Red Star Belgrade won the double in Serbia.