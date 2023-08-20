Ghana forward Osman Bukari reacts after scoring in Red Star Belgrade win over Spartak Subotica

Ghana attacker Osman Bukari has expressed delight following his performance for Red Star Belgrade as they thumped Spartak Subotica in the Serbia Super Liga on Saturday.

The Serbian champions continued their winning streak with a great performance as Bukari shot them into the lead.

The pacey winger sped off from the right flank all the way into the box and smashed home a stunning striker to ensure a well-taken lead for his team in the 20th minute.

Red Star Belgrade ended up as 3-0 winners having added two more goals later to secure the top spot just after four league matches.

After the game, Bukari expressed his joy on Twitter, writing, "Yet another victory with another goal. Focused as always! Alhamdullilah for everything!"

Yet another victory with another goal. Focused as always!🔴⚪️🔥 Alhamdullilah for everything!🙏🏽🤲🏽 pic.twitter.com/DaY7FCbUJa — Osman Bukari (@OsmanBukari9) August 19, 2023

The 24-year-old now has three goals in four matches and has joined the top scorers' chat in the Serbian top-flight trailing behind his teammate Jean- Phillipe Krasso and Milos Lukovic who have scored four and five goals respectively.