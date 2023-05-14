Ghana forward Osman Bukari reacts after scoring in Red Star Belgrade's victory

Black Stars winger Osman Bukari has expressed delight after scoring for Red Star Belgrade in their 2-1 win over FK Vojvodina in the Serbian Superliga.

Bukari opened the scoring after a couple of attempts in the early moment failed to break the deadlock for the Serbian champions.

In the ninth minute, Red Star Belgrade launched a fantastic counterattack, and Katai set up the quick Osman Bukari, who ran out to the right side, positioned himself correctly, and slammed home his team's opening goal.

Yves Baraj, on the other hand, equalized with a header in the 57th minute, only seconds after replacing Uros Kabic.

Red Star Belgrade were rewarded for their patience as Kings Kangwa scored beautifully from the edge of the penalty area in stoppage time to make it 2-1.

Osman Bukari, who played at full pace against FK Vojvodina, has now scored 12 goals and provided four assists, placing him seventh on the all-time scoring list.

He wrote on Twitter, "

Another goal and a determined victory.🔴⚪️

Alhamdullilah!🙏🏽🤲🏽" after the game.

