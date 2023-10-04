Ghana forward Osman Bukari scores for second consecutive Champions League game

Ghana forward Osman Bukari continued to shine in the UEFA Champions League as he scored in Red Star Belgrade's 2-2 draw against Young Boys on Wednesday.

This marked his second consecutive goal in the prestigious competition.

Bukari's goal played a pivotal role in salvaging a point for Red Star in their first Champions League home game of the season. They initially took the lead through Cherif Ndiaye but lost control of the match as the Swiss side, Young Boys, managed to score two goals, with Filip Ugrinic and Cedric Itten converting a penalty.

As the game neared its conclusion, Bukari, who had previously assisted Red Star Belgrade's first goal, stepped up with a crucial equalizer. This goal came on the heels of his impressive performance in the previous matchday, where he scored against reigning champions Manchester City.

Bukari is evidently a key player for the Serbian champions, and they will be relying on him to deliver more standout performances in the upcoming Champions League fixtures.