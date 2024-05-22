Ghana forward Osman Bukari shares excitement after winning Serbian Cup

Ghana winger Osman Bukari is ecstatic after winning two major trophies with Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade, following their victory over Vojvodina in the Serbian Cup final on Tuesday.

Red Star Belgrade had already secured their seventh consecutive league title, and the Cup win added another prestigious trophy to their cabinet this season.

Bukari, who has been a pivotal figure for the team, played 75 minutes in the Cup final, contributing significantly to the team's success.

Expressing his joy on social media, the 25-year-old wrote, "Congrats guys, we did it again! Alhamdullilah," thanking his teammates and God for their achievements.

This season, Bukari has been instrumental in Red Star Belgrade's dominant performance, helping the club complete a remarkable double for the fourth consecutive year. This marks the 14th time in the club's history that they have achieved this feat.

Bukari joined Red Star from KAA Gent in the summer of 2022 and has since made a significant impact. This season, he has scored 10 goals and provided 10 assists in 36 games, showcasing his talent and importance to the team.

Amid his success in Serbia, Bukari has also been linked with a potential move to Austin FC in Major League Soccer, indicating that his impressive performances have attracted international attention.

Red Star Belgrade's fans and management will undoubtedly celebrate Bukari's contributions as they look forward to more successes with their star winger.