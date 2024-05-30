Ghana forward Osman Bukari thrilled to join MLS side Austin FC

Ghanaian winger Osman Bukari has joined Austin FC in the MLS, expressing his excitement and motivation to contribute to the team's success.

The 25-year-old completed his transfer from Serbian champions Red Star Belgrade, with Austin announcing the acquisition on Thursday for a reported fee was around 7 million Euros.

Bukari is eager to bring his skills and experience to the team, having had a remarkable stint with Red Star.

He scored 25 goals and provided 20 assists in 77 matches, gaining valuable experience in six UEFA Champions League games.

He even found the back of the net against Manchester City in the previous season.

On the international stage, Bukari has represented Ghana in 17 matches, scoring three goals.

He was part of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations squad and made an impact by scoring against Portugal in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

"I am thrilled and highly motivated to join Austin FC," Bukari said.

"I am determined to contribute my best to the team, the city, and the loyal fanbase in achieving their goals."

With his talent and experience, Bukari is expected to make a positive impact on the team and help them achieve success in the MLS.