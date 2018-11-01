Ghana forward Patrick Twumasi features in Alaves draw with Girona in Copa Del Rey

Ghana striker Patrick Twumasi made his first appearance after returning from injury for Deportivo Alaves in their 2-2 draw with Girona in the Copa Del Rey on Wednesday night.

The former Astana forward came on in the second half to replace John Guidetti with the scoreline at 1-1.

The Ghanaian injected some threat in the Alaves attack as Martin Aguerregabiria shot the home side into the lead after Reuben Sobrino had leveled a Pedro Alcala's opener for Girona.

The host could not hold onto their lead as an Eric Montes last gasp goal settled the scores.

Twumasi missed games against Getafe, Levante, Real Madrid and the weekend's win over Villareal.