Ghana forward Patrick Twumasi grabs seventh goal of the season in Beitar Jerusalem’s 3-2 defeat to Hapoel Haifa

Ghana forward Patrick Twumasi found the net for Beitar Jerusalem, but his effort was not enough to prevent a 3-2 defeat to Hapoel Haifa in their latest league encounter.

Twumasi, who has been in fine form this season, registered his seventh goal of the campaign in the 54th minute, sparking hopes of a comeback for Beitar Jerusalem after they had fallen behind.

Hapoel Haifa took control of the game early, with goals from Diarra Thiemoko and a brace from Dor Hugi putting them in a commanding position.

Twumasi pulled one back for Beitar in the 54th minute before Omer Atzili converted a penalty four minutes later to make it 3-2.

Despite Beitar’s fightback, Hapoel Haifa held firm, preventing any further goals to secure all three points.

Twumasi, a former Astana star, is enjoying his time in Israel, having now scored seven goals in 22 appearances this season.

He remains a key figure for Beitar Jerusalem as they push for a strong finish in the league.