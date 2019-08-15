Ghana forward Patrick Twumasi lands in Turkey ahead Gaziantep switch

Ghana forward Patrick Twumasi has touched down in Turkey ahead of his imminent switch to Gaziantep.

Twumasi is on the verge of leaving Spanish LaLiga side Deportivo Alaves following a disappointing first season with the El Glorisso.

He made only 14 appearances for Alaves last season, most on them from the bench.

Despite the arrival of new manager Asier Geratino, the striker is keen on leaving the club.

The 25-year-old could be granted his wish after Alaves gave him permission to travel to Turkey to finalize the deal.

The former Astana striker landed in the country on Thursday and is expected to undergo a routine medical test before putting pen to paper by the close of the week.

Abdul Aziz Tetteh and Yusif Rahman Chibsah are the other Ghanaians on the roaster of the club.