Ghana forward Patrick Twumasi scores sixth goal of the season in Netanya's win against Hapoel Hadera 

Ghana forward Patrick Twumasi continued with his impressive form this season for Netanya against Hapoel Hadera in the Israeli top-flight league.

Twumasi scored the only goal of the game as Netanya defeated Hapoel Hadera by a lone goal at the Netanya Stadium on Sunday.

Netanya were awarded a penalty in the 54th minute which was nicely converted by the Ghana international.

The former Astana star has been in top form this season scoring six goals in 15 appearances.

Patrick Twumasi has scored five goals in his last six games for Netanya in the ongoing campaign.