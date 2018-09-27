GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana forward Patrick Twumasi suffers injury in Deportivo Alaves training

Published on: 27 September 2018
Deportivo Alaves new signing Patrick Twumasi

Ghana frontman Patrick Twumasi is set to spend a short spell on the sidelines after suffering an ankle injury in Deportivo Alaves training.

Test carried out by the club’s doctors show that the Ghanaian international has suffered a grade 1 sprain on the ankle of his left leg.

The 24-year-old will miss the clash against Getafe on Thursday night.

Twumasi will undergo a conservative treatment and his evolution will be seen every day.

He joined La Liga on a four-year deal from Kazakhstan champions FC Astana this summer.

